Tigers Make Numerous Roster Moves To Activate Newly Acquired Relief Pitchers
After what was an uninspiring trade deadline for the Detroit Tigers, the team has made some roster moves to get some of their new players on the team.
Despite a chance to make some significant improvements for the team, the Tigers didn’t make any major splashes at the trade deadline. Even though some big names were moved, it wasn’t Detroit that brought them in.
More News: Tigers Land Charlie Morton From Orioles Right Before Trade Deadline Buzzer
Now, since the Tigers didn’t separate themselves from the rest of the pack, the American League will continue to be wide open for the taking.
Detroit is set to visit the Philadelphia Phillies in a big weekend series, and they made some moves before the game to get two of their new players on the roster.
Improving the bullpen was something that the Tigers were focused on at the deadline, but the additions of Kyle Finnegan and Rafael Montero might not move the needle as much as other trades could have.
More News: Detroit Tigers Will Try to Unlock Veteran Reliever’s Former Self
Finnegan will likely be in the more significant role of the two players. The veteran right-hander was an All-Star for the Washington Nationals in 2024 but had a dreadful second half of the season in that campaign.
Once again, he started hot in 2025, but his numbers of late have been poor. This should be a concern for the Tigers, considering what happened to him last year, but he might have an opportunity to close games.
More News: Tigers Acquire Reliever Codi Heuer in Trade Deadline Deal With Rangers
Hopefully, Detroit can build some momentum back soon, with it being a disappointing start to the second half so far.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.