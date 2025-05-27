Tigers Manager Seen As Early Front-Runner for AL Manager of the Year
After a strong end to the 2024 season, the Detroit Tigers are proving to be contenders once again in 2025.
This year, the Tigers have been able to build off what they started in the second half of last season and have carried it into this campaign.
With the front office making a couple of nice additions over the winter and some unlikely names stepping up, Detroit has one of the best records in baseball.
On all three levels right now, the Tigers have solid talent.
Their starting rotation is one of the best in baseball led by their ace Tarik Skubal. While the bullpen might be used somewhat unconventionally at times, the unit has been excellent. Furthermore, the lineup has been able to exceed expectations with some help from a couple of unlikely sources.
However, while there is some talent on the team, it is who is leading them that has made a significant impact.
Does Detroit Have the Best Manager in Baseball?
Bradford Doolittle of ESPN.com (subscription required) recently wrote about Tigers manager A.J. Hinch being the early front-runner for the AL Manager of the Year Award.
“The Tigers' breakout might have begun late last season, but it has only accelerated in 2025 as Detroit has become the story in the American League.”
In the second half of last year and in the postseason, it was very clear that Hinch was helping this team win games with his ability to manage the bullpen and what was a lackluster starting rotation outside of Skubal.
If not for Hinch, Detroit likely wouldn't have made the postseason, and they certainly won’t beat the Houston Astros in the American League Wild Card round. However, that is the benefit of having one of the best managers in baseball, and the veteran skipper is receiving some praise.
As of now, with the best record in the AL and the team looking like a true World Series contender, Hinch deserves to be the front-runner for this prestigious award.
While there is going to be some competition, especially from within his division, Hinch has helped navigate injuries and has had multiple players outperform expectations.
Led by their skipper, the Tigers will be poised for success for the rest of the campaign.
As a former World Series champion with the Astros, Hinch knows what it takes to get to the top, and Detroit is in good hands with him leading the way.