Tigers May Look to Move On From Fan Favorite Outfielder in Offseason Trade
The Detroit Tigers enter the offseason coming off a second straight playoff appearance, but their season ended at the exact same point in Game 5 of the ALDS as it did last year by falling to the Seattle Mariners.
Though Detroit was just a lucky bounce away from making their first trip to the ALCS since 2013, the last couple of months of the campaign proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that they're still a ways away from where they want to be. This was a flawed team from the start, and those flaws contributed significantly to the blown 15.5 game historic divisional lead.
The way the offense died in the season's final game, outside of Kerry Carpenter, should have made it very clear to president of baseball operations Scott Harris that change is needed. While much of that hopeful change from a fan's perspective revolves around spending money, perhaps addition by subtraction can be factored as well.
If Detroit wants to make meaningful offensive upgrades, the outfield -- and more specifically center field -- would be a wonderful place to start.
Tigers Must Consider Parting Ways with Parker Meadows
To state the obvious, yes, virtually anyone you can realistically place in center field is going to be a defensive downgrade from Meadows. If he's healthy, he is probably the best defensive center fielder in the American League, but that has been a huge if.
Meadows was limited to just 58 games in 2025 after only playing in 82 during the 2024 season, though that was also due to performance-related issues and being sent back down. More concerning than the injury history, though, is the way the 25-year-old hit when he was on the field this year.
Slashing just .215/.291/.330 to account for a minuscule bWAR of 0.2, the playoffs were even worse. Meadows looked lost at the plate this October, collecting just one hit in 19 plate appearances during the series against the Mariners.
When Detroit needed a big hit, Meadows was nowhere to be found, striking out three times during the 15-inning marathon Game 5. If the Tigers are going to take the next step, they cannot have black holes in their lineup, and he was certainly that down the stretch and in October.
Who Could Detroit Replace Meadows With?
There are a couple of names that the Tigers have been loosely connected to so far ahead of free agency in what is a solid outfield class. Names like Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham obviously present an immediate huge offensive upgrade, but if Detroit does not want to spend big, there are names in the second tier who could work too.
Someone like Harrison Bader would not present as much of a defensive drop-off while still performing wonderfully at the plate down the stretch for the Philadelphia Phillies after the trade deadline.
Top prospect Max Clark is still likely at least a year away from promotion, though someone like Bader could be signed as a shorter -erm stopgap until Clark is ready.
It will be interesting to see if Harris feels the same urgency as fans when it comes to upgrading this lineup in the winter, and if he does, Meadows is someone who could very easily be on his way out.