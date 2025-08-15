Tigers Might Get Second Chance To Sign Star Third Baseman This Winter
The Detroit Tigers have weathered a bit of a storm from the hard-charging Cleveland Guardians of late, but by no means are they out of the woods.
It has been a very successful season so far for the Tigers in 2025. They have a comfortable lead in the American League Central and the team appears to be heading toward making the playoffs once again.
While making the postseason is a great accomplishment, the expectations for Detroit have changed. This is now a team that is expected to compete for a World Series in the AL.
Despite those high expectations, this is a team that has a couple of flaws.
At the trade deadline, they weren't nearly as aggressive as many expected, not making a significant splash to move the needle for their rotation, lineup or bullpen.
No matter what happens for the rest of the campaign, Detroit can’t continue to have this conservative approach when it comes to making a big splash. However, they might get a second chance to correct one of their mistakes.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about Alex Bregman of the Boston Red Sox being a potential fit for the Tigers in free agency once again this winter.
For quite some time, it felt like Detroit and Bregman were going to end up together this past winter. The Tigers needed to add a third baseman and a middle-of-the-order caliber hitter to their lineup.
Will the Tigers Get a Second Chance?
With a previous history having A.J. Hinch as his manager, it seemed like all the stars were aligning for this to be a perfect match. However, the money just seemingly wasn't what Bregman was looking for, and he took a creative deal with the Red Sox and bet on himself to have a great year.
So far this campaign, he has slashed .299/.379/.542 with 16 home runs and 50 RBI in 76 games played. Even though the star slugger missed some time with a hamstring injury this season, he has been able to put together a fantastic performance.
Due to his success, he will likely opt out of his deal to test free agency once again.
If that is the case, the Tigers must pounce on the opportunity to sign him. Third base is still a need for the team, and with it being potentially the last year with Tarik Skubal at the top of the rotation, Detroit would be wise to go all-in.
Even though the Tigers have had a lot of success in 2025, they would be in a much better position if Bregman was at the hot corner.