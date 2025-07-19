Tigers Named Landing Spot for Pirates Star Reliever Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Detroit Tigers went into the All-Star break with the best record in baseball at 59-38, but they know if they want to hold onto that spot, they need to be aggressive ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Overall, the team gets the job done in every facet of the game, excelling at the plate and on the mound.
But, even the best teams aren’t without some flaws that could be addressed, and the same goes for the Tigers.
They have a few weaknesses on the roster they would love to upgrade ahead of the deadline on July 31, including third base.
But, their most pressing need is on the mound, specifically their bullpen, where the team could use some help.
Their first game out of the All-Star break should have the front office’s urgency of finding a relief pitcher on the rise.
Tommy Kahnle, who was incredible to begin the campaign, has surrendered nine earned runs in his last three appearances, recording only three outs.
His ERA now sits at 4.85 on the year and he has a -0.5 bWAR, with all of the positive contributions he made early on going by the wayside recently.
Ideally, Detroit would add a relief pitcher who has late-game and high-leverage experience who also generates a lot of whiffs. The Tigers bullpen does not strike out a lot of people, which is a concern.
Who would fit the bill as a target?
David Bednar of the Pittsburgh Pirates would be an ideal addition to the squad, and Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report has named Detroit the best landing spot for the two-time All-Star.
His disappointing 2024 campaign looked to be carried over into 2025 when he got off to a rocky start, but he has straightened things out and looks as dominant as ever over the last few months.
He has converted all 13 of his save opportunities for the Pirates and has not given up an earned run since May 23, a stretch of 18 appearances.
Bednar currently has a 12.7 K/9, which would be a career high, striking out 45 batters in 32 innings with a stellar 2.53 ERA.
Under team control through 2026, he is the perfect addition to the backend of this bullpen to improve their odds of winning the World Series.
