Tigers Shockingly Named Offseason Trade Fit for Red Sox All-Star Outfielder
The Detroit Tigers head into the offseason looking to find a way to improve things following an end of the season that was as frustrating as the first couple months were thrilling.
Detroit surrendered away an American League Central title to their hated rival Cleveland Guardians after a brutal stretch in September and wound up being eliminated in the exact same spot as the 2024 season in Game 5 of the ALDS.
Now, the focus turns on how to take the division for the first time in over a decade and in turn get back to the ALCS, as well as potentially even further. If the Tigers are going to do that though, there's going to have to be some real improvements to the roster.
While most will point to free agency as the way to fix things, perhaps it's the trade market where president of baseball operations Scott Harris really needs to look. In a recent article naming the top players likely to be dealt this winter, former MLB GM Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) talked about Boston Red Sox star outfielder Jarren Duran, and named Detroit as a candidate.
Tigers Named Fit for Red Sox Star Jarren Duran
“Duran’s name keeps coming up in trade rumors and it now sounds like the Red Sox will move on from him this winter,” Bowden wrote. “Teams such as the Phillies, Dodgers, Tigers, Guardians and Rangers would love to land him. He’s also controllable through the 2028 season, so it would take a huge haul for the Red Sox to move him.”
The 29-year-old's name has been rumored to be on the block since last offseason, but either Boston never wanted to actually trade him, or nobody met what their likely very large return demands were. There's no question that Duran would cost a ton should Detroit be able to acquire him, but he also would be a complete game-changer both offensively and defensively.
Tigers Would Be Perfect Fit for Duran
For as talented a defensive center fielder as Parker Meadows is, the bat just did not come along with it this season and if Detroit wants to improve offensively, bringing Duran in to play center would do exactly that while still keeping very solid defense out there.
Over the last two seasons -- 317 games for the speedster -- he has slashed .271/.337/.468 with 37 home runs and 159 RBI. Perhaps most important is just how valuable he is, collecting an absurd 13.2 bWAR during that same period.
Much of this was built off an absurd 8.7 bWAR 2024 season which dipped back down to earth at 4.6 this year, but Duran clearly has a serious impact both with the bat, the glove and especially on the base paths.
One of the fastest players in all of baseball, Duran has the ability to completely transform the way the Tigers attack base running and manufacturing runs, something they seemed to get away from late this year during their cold stretch.
Under contract until 2029, Duran would cost a ton, but the potential payoff is beyond worth it.