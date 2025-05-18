Tigers Not Worried About Reese Olson Despite Pulling Him From Game Early
There have been a ton of great stories surrounding the Detroit Tigers this season, and that has overshadowed what one of their rising stars has done so far.
Reese Olson has been incredible this year.
While he had flashed solid stuff before when posting two straight sub-4.00 ERAs in his first two seasons in the Majors, he is now sitting with a 2.96 ERA across his nine starts this year after throwing another gem on Saturday.
Unfortunately, in the midst of a six inning shutout where he had only allowed one hit, the Tigers pulled him from the game because of an injury concern.
Olson was experiencing some cramping in the ring finger of his throwing hand, a sensation he said he's never felt before.
So, Detroit decided to play things safe and pulled him from his outing.
Thankfully, it doesn't seem like this is anything major, with both Olson and manager A.J. Hinch downplaying things after the game.
"Kind of little weird. Maybe a little cramp. I'm not too worried about it," Olson said, per Jeff Seidel of The Detroit Free Press (subscription required). "For whatever reason, you get these little things throughout the year, in outings here and there."
The emergence of the right-hander has been huge for the Tigers.
It's well-documented that Detroit used their "pitching chaos" method during the playoffs since the coaching staff didn't have another true starting arm they trusted outside of Tarik Skubal.
While it worked during that short stretch, it was not sustainable for the entire 2025 campaign and is not something that lends to a team winning a World Series title in the playoffs.
But with the addition of Jack Flaherty, continued growth of star prospect Jackson Jobe and top-end performances from Olson, there are now multiple options for Hinch behind the reigning AL Cy Young winner.
Remaining healthy will be key, so it's a good sign that the cramp Olson suffered doesn't seem like it will be an issue going forward.