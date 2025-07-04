Tigers Officially Activate Reese Olson, Option Extra Outfielder
As the Detroit Tigers get set for an important series against the Cleveland Guardians, they will be getting some help back in their starting rotation.
Despite dealing with a plethora of injuries this season, both in the lineup and in the starting rotation, the Tigers have still been one of the best teams in baseball this year.
With the All-Star break quickly approaching, Detroit is looking to continue that momentum and maintain its large lead in the American League Central.
Fortunately, some significant help is on the way with starting pitcher Reese Olson being activated and set to open up the series against the Guardians.
The talented right-hander has been on the injured list since the middle of May, so getting him back will help provide some support to a rotation that was a little short on arms.
Olson was pitching well before getting injured. In nine starts, he totaled a 4-3 record and 2.96 ERA. Losing the right-hander for a month was a significant blow, but Detroit was able to survive.
In the corresponding move, it was outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy who was optioned to Triple-A.
Against Cleveland, the Tigers will have a chance to further separate themselves in the AL Central, with Olsen, Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal scheduled to pitch.
Olson is the type of pitcher who could be an X-factor for Detroit in the second half of the year and into the postseason. With some question marks regarding who the No. 2 pitcher is as of now for a playoff series, the young right-hander could make his case.
