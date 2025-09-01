Tigers Officially Call up Young Outfielder, Relief Pitcher as Rosters Expand
The Detroit Tigers are adding some reinforcements as they enter the final month of the season to win the American League Central title.
The Tigers announced that they promoted outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy and pitcher Chase Lee to the active roster in advance of Monday’s game with the New York Mets. The Tigers made no corresponding moves as Major League rosters expand to 28 players on Monday.
Both players have been up with the Tigers at various times this season and should be seen as depth at their respective positions. Malloy will likely start on days when stars like Riley Greene need a rest day or as a late-inning defensive replacement and pinch-runner. Lee will add some ballast to a bullpen that had the second-lowest ERA in baseball (2.85) in August.
Malloy and Lee in 2025
This is the third time Malloy has been with the Tigers this season. He was first called up on March 31, then optioned back to Triple-A Toledo. He was recalled on July 2, optioned back on July 4 and had been with the Mud Hens until Monday.
This is his second season with the Tigers. In 46 games he has slashed .208/.339/.281 with one home run sand 16 RBI. In his MLB debut last year, he played in 71 games, as he slashed .203/.291/.366 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB draft. He joined Detroit in December of 2022 as part of a trade for then-Tigers reliever Joe Jiménez.
Lee is a rookie who made his MLB debut on April 22 when he was recalled from Triple-A. Like Malloy, he has been optioned back and forth this season. He was sent back to Toledo on Aug. 1 after the Tigers acquired more relief help at the trade deadline. Lee, a right-hander, has proven capable of helping the bullpen this season.
He is 4-1 with a 4.10 ERA in 32 games, with four holds. He blew his only save chance. He has 36 strikeouts and nine walks in 37.1 innings. He was the Texas Rangers’ sixth-round pick in the 2021 MLB draft. He joined the Tigers last July in a trade that sent veteran relief pitcher Andrew Chafin to the Rangers.
Tigers Entering September
Detroit enters Monday with an 80-58 record, which puts the Tigers 9.5 games ahead of the Kansas City Royals in the AL Central. Detroit has a magic number of 16 to win the AL Central, which is a combination of Detroit wins and Kansas City losses. The Tigers made the playoffs last year for the first time in a decade and reached the AL Divisional Series before losing to the Cleveland Guardians. This year, Detroit has its eye on its first World Series title since 1984.