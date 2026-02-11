Grading Tigers Offseason Trade Acquisitions Since World Series Ended

The Detroit Tigers have been incredibly successful in free agency this offseason. Between signing Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander, and continuing to hold on to Tarik Skubal, the Tigers have built up a formidable starting rotation.

They haven't showed too much hesitancy when it comes to signing free agents, but they haven't been involved in many trades this time around. In fact, since the World Series ended, Detroit has only made two moves. Here we have graded these transactions to get a better idea of what fans can expect during the ballclub's upcoming campaign.

Chase Lee Out, Johan Simon In

Detroit Tigers pitcher Chase Lee | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier in December, the Tigers shipped right-hander Lee out to the Toronto Blue Jays. Last year was his rookie season, recording a 4.10 ERA and 36 strikeouts across 37.1 innings pitched through 32 games. In return, Detroit received southpaw Johan Simon. This was a win-win trade, as the Blue Jays needed bullpen depth, and the Tigers were seeking out a budding left-hander.

During Simon's 2025 breakthrough campaign in the minors, he went 3-3 and registered a 3.42 ERA and 79 strikeouts across 71.0 innings pitched through 31 games. He is young and still has time to continue developing, but if he can show up to the mound anything like he did last year, Detroit has acquired immense potential on the mound from this rising star.

Final Grade: B+

Justyn-Henry Malloy for Cash

Detroit Tigers infielder Justyn-Henry Malloy | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Through Malloy's two years in the Major Leagues, he has slashed .209/.311/.346 with a .657 OPS and nine homers through 123 games. During his latest season, he slashed .221/.346/.308 and logged a .654 OPS.

On Jan. 6, 2026, the Tigers sent him to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for cash considerations. According to Adam Berry of MLB.com, Detroit's general manager Jeff Greenberg stated, "He’s had a track record of performance coming up through the Minor Leagues, that combination of on-base and damage. It hasn’t yet translated at the big league level. It’s not to say it can’t or it won’t. In our situation in particular, we just ran into a point where we didn’t have the space and the time to see that come to fruition.”

This could merely be a case of giving up on young talent too quickly, but ultimately, the Tigers are looking to enter the postseason race this year and potentially reach the World Series—they can't risk holding onto a hitter who hasn't proven himself in the Majors yet.

Final Grade: B+

