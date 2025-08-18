Tigers Owners Regarded as One of the Best in Baseball by MLB Fanbase
The Detroit Tigers are one of the most exciting teams in baseball, possessing a Major League roster brimming with young talent both in the lineup and on the pitching staff.
They are loaded with All-Stars, with starting pitchers Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize, second baseman Gleyber Torres, left fielder Riley Greene, shortstop/center fielder Javier Baez and utility man Zach McKinstry all making the American League Team this year. It is no wonder they owned the best record in baseball for such a long stretch this year. One lull led to losing that title, but they are still pacing the AL.
With a 73-53 record entering play on Aug. 18, the Tigers own an 8.5-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the division. That one bad stretch looks to have been put behind them. Since losing 12 out of 13 games heading into the All-Star break and coming out of it, they have stabilized. They have gone 13-7 since, including two four-game winning streaks.
There is a lot to be excited about on the field for the fan base. After nine consecutive years of missing the playoffs, they look like they will qualify for a second straight year. Given how much talent is on the roster, they are bona fide World Series contenders.
This success doesn’t look like it will be fleeting, either. The Big League roster is talented right now, but there is even more talent working its way through the minor leagues. Center fielder Max Clark and shortstop Kevin McGonigle look like future MLB stars.
It should come as little surprise, given the position that the franchise is in, that its owners aren’t receiving much negative feedback from the fanbase. In a deep dive shared by Nick Slade of Dimers, research was done on which owners were the most disliked around baseball. Multiple categories were created for this exercise.
Tigers Owner Christopher Ilitch Not Disliked by Fanbase
“Using a sophisticated emotion-detecting AI model (the wonderfully named RoBERTa), they classified comments mentioning team owners into six emotional categories: anger, disgust, fear, sadness, joy, and surprise,” Slade explained.
Detroit owner Christopher Ilitch is in the clear.
“His dad built Little Caesars. Fans still get $5 Hot-N-Ready pizzas. Hard to hate that,” Slade wrote as part of the strategy Ilitch uses to draw one of the lowest Hate Scores in the sport.
The 4.05 registered for the Tigers owner comes in at No. 28, making him the third most liked owner in baseball. Chicago Cubs owner Tim Ricketts and Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman were the only ones with lower Hate Scores. Out of all the research done, only 13 negative comments were shared, with a healthy 61.9% being neutral. There were only eight combined anger and disgust comments, with not a single fear comment being shared.
The only team with a lower disgust percentage, which sat at 4.6% for Detroit, was the Toronto Blue Jays. They had 3.89%. Illich also excelled in surprise comments with 5.1%. Only the Cincinnati Reds at 5.04% and the Los Angeles Dodgers at 4.43% were lower.