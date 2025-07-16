Tigers All-Stars Made Brutal MLB History With Underwhelming Overall Performance
The Detroit Tigers entered the MLB All-Star break with the best record in baseball at 59-38, performing at a high level over the first few months.
Their success led to several players being named to the American League All-Star team this year.
Left fielder Riley Greene, shortstop/center fielder Javier Baez and second baseman Gleyber Torres were all named starters for the team. Ace Tarik Skubal was the starting pitcher, too.
More News: Tigers Reportedly Eyeing Blockbuster Trade With Rival Twins
Utility man Zach McKinstry and starting pitcher Casey Mize were also selected as representatives.
It was quite an honor to have six players taking part in the game, which speaks volumes about how well the team has performed in 2025.
Alas, their performance in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, was not the kind of showing anyone was hoping for.
In fact, the Tigers' representatives made MLB All-Star Game history, but not the kind anyone wants to be associated with.
More News: Tigers Sluggers Hitting One-Two in AL's All-Star Game Starting Lineup
As shared by OptaSTATS, the 2025 Detroit squad is the first team in MLB history to have at least six players participate in the All-Star Game but have none of them record a hit at the plate or toss a scoreless inning on the mound.
Torres, who hit leadoff for the AL All-Stars, went 0-for-2 with a strikeout before being replaced by New York Yankees second baseman, Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Greene hit right behind Baez in the lineup and was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts before being lifted for Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians.
More News: Tigers' Day 1 MLB Draft Class Surprised Notable Analyst
McKinstry went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter late in the game for the Athletics’ Brent Rooker, who hit a three-run home run as a pinch hitter for starter Ryan O’Hearn of the Baltimore Orioles.
Baez, who hit eighth in the starting lineup, was 0-for-2.
On the mound, Skubal looked anything but the dominant force he has been thus far this season, working one inning but giving up two earned runs on three hits with two strikeouts.
More News: Tigers Suffer Longest Losing Streak of Season, Fail To Reach 60 Wins at Break
Mize was part of the disastrous sixth inning for the AL All-Stars, in which they surrendered four runs in total. Three were charged to Kris Bubic of the Kansas City Royals, with the last one going to the Tigers’ starting pitcher.
That certainly isn’t what any Detroit fan was hoping to see from their guys at the Midsummer Classic, as they are now part of MLB All-Star Game history for all the wrong reasons.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.