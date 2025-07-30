Tigers Potential Target Unavailable After Reds Pull Off Blockbuster Trade
With the trade deadline quickly approaching, some potential targets for the Detroit Tigers are starting to come off the board as things start to heat up.
It has been a tough stretch to start the second half of the season for the Tigers, who have slipped up of late.
Injuries have been a significant issue for them, but they recently started to make some moves prior to the trade deadline to try to get some healthy bodies onto their roster going forward.
The recent addition of Chris Paddack will provide them with some much-needed depth in the rotation, but another potential target has recently come off the board.
The Cincinnati Reds have reportedly agreed to a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates to bring in third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes.
Hayes was a player who had been linked with Detroit for the last couple of weeks, with third base still being an area of weakness.
The Tigers have been trying to upgrade that position since last winter when they were involved in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes until the end. But they have been unable to accomplish that goal as of now.
With Hayes now unavailable, that is now another potential target for Detroit they haven’t been able to acquire. The talented third baseman from the Pirates joins Ryan McMahon as third basemen who have already been dealt.
Now, with options starting to dwindle at third base, it is starting to look like it could be Eugenio Suarez or bust for the Tigers.
The talented slugger from the Arizona Diamondbacks is going to be heavily sought after, and Detroit might be focusing all of their attention on him now with Hayes going to the Reds.
