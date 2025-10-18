Tigers Predicted to Be One of MLB's Most Active Teams This Offseason
The Detroit Tigers are facing a major decision this offseason.
Now set to enter the final year with Tarik Skubal under team control, reports have already come out indicating how far apart the team and the superstar ace are on a potential contract extension. Then, further details revealed just how little the Tigers offered Skubal following the 2024 season, which is a head-scratching move in and of itself.
While getting something long term worked out with the likely back-to-back AL Cy Young winner is going to be at the top of anyone's list when it comes to the organization's to-do list this winter, there are still other areas on this roster that need to be upgraded to take the next step.
Tigers Seem Ready to Spend
Coming off an offseason where they weren't active after they were eliminated by the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS in 2024, it's time for president of baseball operations Scott Harris to make some noise.
Whether or not that actually will happen isn't clear, but Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report has confidence that Detroit will be one of the busiest clubs across Major League Baseball this offseason since he added them to his list of nine teams he believes will be the most active.
"... this year was already clear evidence they're at least willing to consider getting back to spending like they did from 2007-17. The Tigers ended last season with a $107.7 million competitive balance tax payroll, but their estimated sum for 2025 was $171.6 million. That increase of nearly $67 million was the most of any team, but it was really the biggest percentage increase, Detroit going up by 62.1 percent while no other team increased spending by more than 35 percent," he wrote.
Tigers Need to Have Active Offseason
The fact the payroll has increased in that way is something that had to be a welcome thing for this fanbase. But the money should also be invested correctly by making smart, long-term commitments to difference makers who can help them win championships for years to come.
Third base, more high-end starting arms and bullpen pieces immediately come to mind as target areas, and there are plenty of options available for the Tigers this winter as they try to assemble a roster that can get them to the next level.
Detroit has done a good job getting the franchise to this point after a prolonged rebuilding phase. But they need to capitalize on it by being aggressive this offseason.