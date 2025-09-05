Tigers Predicted to Pursue Superstar Free Agent Again Per MLB Insider
The Detroit Tigers have had an extremely special 2025 season and look to be on the cusp of locking up their first divisional title in over a decade as well as hopefully making a very deep run this October.
With the way the offseason played out, perhaps many fans did not find it to be likely the way things have wound up going, as the Tigers missed out on one particular target who they coveted and were linked to all winter long. After finishing second in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes to the Boston Red Sox, it seems Detroit may be seen as likely to have another chance to bid on him.
Boston provided Bregman with the kind of deal he could not turn down at $40 million per year for three years and containing an opt-out in each of those first two free agency periods. The former Houston Astros superstar has had strong enough of a year where him exercising that clause and testing the market again feels very possible, if not likely.
In a preview this week of the biggest impending storylines in free agency this coming winter, prominent insider Jeff Passan of ESPN talked about Bregman and named the Tigers once again as a team who is going to be involved in the bidding.
"Complicating matters for the Red Sox, though, are the teams in need of better production at third that might be willing to spend for what Bregman provides," Passan wrote. "The Phillies. The Yankees. The Tigers. And it will take more than three years this time even though he'll be going into his age-32 season."
How Close Were Tigers Last Time to Landing Bregman?
Detroit made Bregman a very strong offer before the one the Red Sox came in with that he could not refuse. Reportedly over $170 million for six years, the Tigers gave it a real run in their pursuit and the three-time All-Star is on record as having said all offseason he thought he was coming to Detroit.
In 95 games this season, he has posted a slash line of .281/.364/.485 with 16 home runs and 54 RBI while still providing the kind of elite defense which landed him his first Gold Glove in 2024. Despite the fear of some in the Motor City when the numbers first started getting thrown around, Bregman is very much still a superstar who potentially would have elevated this team into the category of World Series favorites.
No matter what happens this October though, it seems to be becoming more and more likely that even after missing out the first time, Detroit is going to have another shot at landing their dream free agent target.
Once again, Bregman's decision will dominate the headlines for months, and this time, the Tigers will have to hope the end result looks a little different in their second attempt.