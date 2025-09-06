Tigers Projected by Insider to Not Pick Up Option on Disappointing Signing
The Detroit Tigers have struggled with consistency in the starting rotation outside of Tarik Skubal this season, and even though they are firmly in first place now in baseball's final month, it has been a concern.
Both injuries and an overall lack of performance at times have contributed to what looks like a shaky staff headed into October. However, there is a name who is supposed to contribute late who could shake some things up.
When the Tigers signed José Urquidy a few weeks before the season coming off missing the entire 2024 campaign, they did so with the knowledge that, even in a best-case scenario, he would not be ready until late this year. Now, Urquidy is in rehab starts and is looking strong, leaving Detroit with a decision to be made soon on whether or not he is going to be a part of this roster.
The deal contained a $4 million option for the 2026 season, making it more for next year than any potential value this season as he continued to recover from Tommy John surgery. Despite that, one of baseball's most prominent insiders, Jeff Passan of ESPN, named Urquidy to his list of players unlikely to have his option picked up.
Does It Make Sense for Tigers To Pick Up Urquidy's Option?
The question of whether or not Detroit should pick up the option is yet to be answered at this point. It likely depends on what Urquidy looks like when he does get back on the mound. They paid him just $1 million for this year, so it is easy to kick him to the curb if they decide he did not fully recover from the injury.
It always was a low-risk and potentially high-reward type of deal, as $4 million for a starting pitcher a team can count on is more than a bargain these days. Urquidy has not pitched a full season since 2022, though, where he had a 3.94 ERA and 1.168 WHIP in 29 appearances.
What may be most beneficial to the Tigers is Urquidy's playoff experience, with a 4.08 ERA in 15 postseason appearances including a great showing to help the Houston Astros win the World Series in 2022. For a young Detroit team which hopes to be in the mix for years to come, that can benefit them both this year and next year.
Urquidy is going to have to prove he is healthy and ready to contribute before a real decision can be made. Once the Tigers decide if he's going to play a role this season, the clock immediately starts on whether or not he will play a role next year as well.
Though Passan casts doubt, Detroit will hang onto the 30-year-old if he gives them a real reason to.