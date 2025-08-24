Tigers Prospect Hao-Yu Lee Has Started to Improve in Many Key Statistics
The Detroit Tigers are in a strong position heading into the latter portion of August and early September. With only a few weeks left to build more momentum ahead of the playoffs, they have managed to keep pace with the best of the best in the MLB and now sit at 78-54 atop the American League Central. Even more importantly, they hold a 10.5-game lead over the Kansas City Royals, which means they have breathing room to work with.
One of the more intriguing components about the franchise is that their farm system has also come along nicely in recent months, as they have some young talent to develop and potentially bring into the fold for 2026. A name who has started to build up some reputation lately is Hao-Yu Lee, the No. 7-ranked prospect in the Tigers' minor league system.
While he had a difficult June and July, his May was absolutely outstanding. And in August, he has started to make up for lost time by improving some key elements to his game and finding his stride at the plate once again.
How Has Hao-Yu Lee Performed During August?
Over the course of this month, Lee has put together a relatively improved campaign compared to the two months prior, as he has started to show some improved discipline at the plate during this time.
For comparison, Lee slashed .209/.287/.407 with 18 runs, 12 RBI, seven stolen bases, four home runs, eight walks and 25 strikeouts in July. But in August, he is slashing .234/.359/.375 with 16 runs, seven RBI, two stolen bases, one home run, 11 walks and 19 strikeouts.
While the rate of high-level hits has gone down, he has been more effective at making contact and drawing walks, which has given him more offensive value overall.
May was by far his best month, so getting back to that level of production could be key to his development. In that month, he slashed .326/.421/.489 with 16 runs, eight RBI, three stolen bases, two home runs, 14 walks and 18 strikeouts. While his August may replicate those walk and strikeout numbers to some degree, he has not been able to make as much contact since.
The hope over the next few weeks would be that he is able to get back on par with, or at least come close to, his May numbers at the plate. If he can manage to do that and maintain it throughout the month of September, it may give him a good bit of momentum heading into spring training to try and make a roster push.