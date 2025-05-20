Hao-Yu Lee has Huge Breakthrough Week in Tigers Minor League System
The recent success of Detroit Tigers prospect Hao-Yu Lee could give the franchise some options at the Major League level soon.
Listed as a second baseman and third baseman, he plays at positions that are a bit fluid. Second base is manned by Gleyber Torres, who is playing on a one-year deal. Third base is the position the Tigers hope former first-round pick Jace Jung can take over one day. But, he was sent back to Triple-A Toledo after struggles in Detroit.
Interestingly, Lee is also at Toledo, and he wasn’t struggling last week. Baseball America highlighted 20 of the top hitters in minor league baseball last week and Lee tore the cover off the ball.
Inside Hao-Yu Lee’s Huge Week
The 22-year-old was a tough out last week. He slashed .481/.533/.778, going 13-for-27 at the plate. He hit a home run and drove in four runs. He also had three doubles, a triple and scored 10 runs. He also drew three walks, struck out twice and stole a base.
Lee is the No. 6 prospect in the organization per MLB Pipeline. The prospects ahead of him, for the most part, are considered Top 100 prospects, including Max Clark, Kevin McGonigle, Bryce Rainer and Thayron Liranzo.
Lee’s been lost in the shuffle a bit. But there is a future for him in Detroit.
His huge week helped boost his season numbers to a slash of .264/.344/.403 with three home runs and 19 RBI. This is his first season at Toledo and his performance is starting to gather steam.
But his future may lie at second base, where there could be an opening next season. Baseball America pointed out the fielding disparity for his career between his two positions. Entering this week, he had 14 errors in 180 games at second base while he had 15 errors in 54 games at third base. He could get better at third base with more work. But, if needed now in Detroit, he would be limited to second base.
Lee wasn’t always with the Tigers. He joined professional baseball in the U.S. as an international free agent signed out of Taiwan by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2021 for a $570,000 bonus. He was the payoff the Tigers received for Michael Lorenzen, who was traded to Philly and helped that franchise reach the NLCS that season.
He’s never been a power hitter, but he’s always boasted a quality slash. In 289 career minor league games he’s slashed .284/.368/.445 with 31 home runs and 165 RBI.
Detroit’s investment in Lee’s development may pay off as soon as next season.