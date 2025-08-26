Tigers Prospect Max Clark’s Nickname Fitting Complement to His Talent
The Detroit Tigers are banking that young outfielder Max Clark is going to be a star one day. He already has a nickname that befits that promise.
Clark is the organization’s No. 2 prospect and the No. 9 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. Just 20 years old, the left-handed hitting outfielder is having another fine season in the Tigers’ system. He started the year at High-A West Michigan but has been at Double-A Erie for more than a month.
In 97 games this season he has slashed .279/.414/.445 with 12 home runs and 59 RBI. He also has 16 doubles, five triples and 19 stolen bases. In 227 career minor league games he has 53 stolen bases and that’s fitting given his nickname — Spark.
Why Max Clark is Called Spark
Recently, MLB Pipeline selected the player with the best nickname in each organization and Clark was the site’s pick. He’s embraced the nickname, too, as plenty of his gear has the word “spark” on it. In a short video interview with MLB Pipeline, Clark revealed the reasons why he got the nickname.
“I got it because I was a leadoff hitter, and then if any of you guys every watched ‘Christmas Vacation,’ then you know the Sparky Griswold reference. So, we just took off the ‘y.’ Made it Spark. Lead-off, high energy, all of the above,” he said.
MLB Pipeline highlighted four other Tigers prospects with nicknames it considered for the top award — Thayron Liranzo (El Animal), Seth Stephenson (Scooter), Jack Penny (Cha-Ching) and Izaac Pacheco (Pac-Man). Liranzo and Stephenson are teammates with Clark at Erie.
Max Clark’s Minor League Career
Clark was taken No. 3 overall in 2023 out of Franklin Community High School in Franklin, Ind. After his selection, the Tigers sent him to Florida to play 23 minor league games where he slashed .224/.383/.376 with two home runs and 19 RBI. He showed great discipline at the plate, as he struck out 25 times and walked 21 times.
Last year he started the season at Class A Lakeland and was later promoted to West Michigan. For the season he slashed 279/.372/.421 with a .793 OPS. He hit nine home runs and drove in 75 RBI, to go along with 21 doubles and six triples.
Clark earned a non-roster invite to Major League spring training earlier this year and he has potential to make a Major League debut as early as late next season, assuming he progresses at a rate that allows him to play Triple-A baseball either late this season or early next year.