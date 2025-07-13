Tigers Prospect Max Clark Is 'Going To Be a Star' Once This Skill Develops
The Detroit Tigers are in as good a position as any franchise in baseball with how things are currently trending.
Owning the best record in baseball at 59-37, the Tigers have a great opportunity ahead of them to rule the American League and baseball in general for years to come given how young their Major League roster is.
Sustained success is attainable because the team is not only loaded with stars right now, but they have even more talented players moving through the minor league system who will upgrade the talent level in the near future.
One of the players whom Detroit and its fan base are waiting to see is center field prospect Max Clark.
The No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft out of Franklin Community High School in Franklin, Ind. was considered one of the top prospects in baseball right away and has done nothing to diminish that outlook.
He participated in the 2025 MLB Futures Game this year in Atlanta, and people in attendance came away impressed with his skill set and potential.
Clark showcased his speed, one of the elite skills that he possesses, when he walked and stole second base in his first plate appearance before beating out an infield single in his second at-bat with an elite 3.89-second sprint to first base.
Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required) had some high praise for the Tigers' star prospect, offering a bold take on just how high his ceiling is as long as he can continue developing one area of his game.
“I saw him and [Kevin] McGonigle on Thursday at Harrisburg as well, and I don’t think there should be any concerns about Clark’s speed or defense in center. I still think he’s going to be a star once the power comes,” Law wrote.
Thus far in his professional career, Clark has only a .419 slugging percentage with 19 home runs in 938 plate appearances.
But he has been making strides in the power department as he moves along in his career, with an adjustment to his batting stance and swing unlocking more power potential this year.
Clark has nearly as many home runs this season (8) as he did in 2024 when he hit nine in 490 plate appearances.
Of course, his extra-base hit potential is still high given his speed, hitting 38 doubles and nine triples in the minor leagues thus far.
With true five-tool impact, Clark has all the makings of a future star and potential No. 1 overall prospect in the sport.
