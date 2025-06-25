Tigers Prospect Vaults to No. 1 After Breakout Campaign
The Detroit Tigers have one of the top team's in baseball right now and a very fun group of prospects also waiting for their turn.
CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson recently released an updated ranking of the top prospects in baseball and there was some interesting movement for the Tigers youngsters.
Outfielder Max Clark moved up one spot to the No. 10 overall spot. He was leapfrogged by shortstop Kevin McGonigle, though, who flew all the way up to the No. 8 spot from No. 42 in the last list.
It is clear that those are the two best prospects in the farm system right now with guys like Bryce Rainer and Josue Briceno also looking promising.
McGonigle has been one of the fastest risers in the sport. It's not a surprise, he finished with an OPS above .800 in both of his first two campaigns, but he's taken it up multiple notches this season.
His bat skill has progressed nicely. He's posted a .371/.460/.664 slash line with five home runs in 31 games. He's hit the same amount of home runs and three more doubles than he had in 74 games a year ago.
He has also drawn 19 walks with just 15 strikeouts, which may be the most impressive mark so far.
The 20-year-old was dealing with an ankle injury that cost him the first few months, but he's back now. It'll be interesting to see when the base running aggressiveness and stealing ability come back.
He has just one stolen base in five attempts this year after swiping 22 in 24 attempts last year.
Clark being replaced as the top prospect is less of an indictment on McGonigle than anyhting about Clark himself.
The 20-year-old sill looks very promising and keeps getting better, but people are still waiting for that superstar turn. There is plenty of time for that to come, though.
In 59 games this year, at High-A, he has posted a .267/.418/.412 slash line with six home runs and 11 stolen bases.
There is still hope for him to become a five-tool player, but the power really needs to take a turn for the better. That is something that is looking better as of late, as he just hit home runs in back-to-back games.
One prospect hopping over another in the rankings is a great problem to have, especially when both players finish in the top 10. Detroit is set up well for the future.
