Tigers Could Make Frustrating Young Infielder Major Trade Chip at Deadline
The Detroit Tigers are among the best teams in Major League Baseball and as a result should be aggressive at next month's trade deadline in pursuing improvements to become a World Series contender.
Clearly ahead of schedule in the rebuild, the Tigers have an opportunity this year to take advantage of a weak American League and potentially make what could be a very special playoff run.
If the Tigers are going to go all in on this season and try to acquire likely both pitching help and another bat in the lineup, tough calls will have to be made.
One of those tough calls could be someone Detroit hoped was going to be a key piece this season but for whatever reason just has not been able to take the next step.
After starting the season in Triple-A coming off a very ugly spring training, young infielder Jace Jung went down to Toledo and did nothing but hit for the first month of the year before eventually being called back up.
Jung only got 18 games with the Tigers before being sent back down in May after slashing .111/.245/.111, and has returned to the minor leagues and continued to excel.
Over the weekend, Jung mashed his eighth home run of the season in just 48 games for Toledo on what was an impressive opposite field rocket:
Jung's numbers in Triple-A on the year are not spectacular, but the power along with his status as a prospect is intriguing enough that the 24-year-old could be an interesting trade chip for Detroit to dangle in front of teams who are selling their assets for young talent.
Though he has struggled mightily, Jung has only played 52 big league games, a sample size small enough that his trade value is not completely depleted.
Perhaps the Tigers are going to be hesitant to part ways with someone so young who has shown flashes, but if a team is interested in making Jung part of the return for a player who can help win now, Scott Harris must not hesitate.
In order for the interest to be there, Jung must heat up a bit at the plate over the next few weeks.
Other teams will be watching closely to see what kind of production the youngster puts up as the deadline approaches on July 31.
Though a prospect who has struggled to break out beyond Triple-A like Jung may be going under the radar in potential trade rumors, making him available could make a ton of sense for Detroit.
