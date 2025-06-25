Tigers Keep Up Incredible Season Hitting the 50 Win Mark First in All of MLB
The Detroit Tigers had an explosive offensive game against the Athletics Tuesday earning them their 50th win on the season. Not only are they the first in the Majors to reach 50 wins, their PR team shows that they are also the first team in the American League to score 400 runs this season.
The Tigers are not only the first to 50, but they were the first to 30, and then the first to 40. First to 60 next? The way they are playing, absolutely.
Detroit’s catcher Dillon Dingler was incredible to watch swinging the bat in their most recent win. He had a three-run homer to lead their offense to the win in the first game of their series. Dingler has eight home runs in the year with 34 RBI which has him in the top five for many hitting statistics for Detroit. What’s impressive here is that he has 17 less games than their hitting leader Riley Greene and nearly 100 less at bats.
More News: Former MLB Executive Proposes Massive Tigers Trade With Cardinals
It’s pretty easy to see how they already have 400 runs, 402 by the end of the game. Their batting lineup is impressive all the way down the line. They have eight players who have more than five home runs on the season. Greene leads the pack with 17, but Spencer Torkelson is hot on his heels with 16 in four less games played and 37 less at-bats.
Five of their batters have more than 30 RBIs next to their name. Greene leads this category as well with 69 and Torkelson is second here too with 49.
More News: Tigers Sign Former KBO Standout Reliever To Minor League Deal
Detroit is in sort of a “slump”. As ridiculous as that may sound given they are the best in baseball right now.
They’re 5-5 in their last 10, but still steadily climbing the American League Central. They lead their division by 9.5 games over the Cleveland Guardians and the only team in their division with a positive differential in runs scored vs. runs allowed (+89).
The closest record to them in the AL is the Houston Astros at 46-33. The next likely team to hit 50 wins is the Los Angeles Dodgers who sit at 49-31 and are on an 8-2 run. They will also face the Colorado Rockies for their next game.
More News: Tigers Legend to Receive Fred Valentine Lifetime Achievement Award
With five games left in June the Tigers sit at 16-9. They’ll finish up this series against the Athletics before taking on the Minnesota Twins at home to close out the month.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.