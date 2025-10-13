Tigers Prospects Shine in First Week of Arizona Fall League
The first week of the 2025 Arizona Fall League season is in the books and multiple Detroit Tigers prospects have gotten off to a great start.
The most notable performance comes from an infield prospect whose 2025 breakout season earned him a top 10 spot in the Tigers' prospect rankings on MLB Pipeline. In his two games played for the Scottsdale Scorpions, Max Anderson has slashed .571/.700/1.000.
Three out of Anderson’s four hits have been for extra bases, as his three doubles lead the Scorpions' roster. He’s managed to draw three walks while striking out twice, and has come around to score three times while driving in two.
While Anderson’s impressive start has made headlines across the league, Detroit’s top prospect Kevin McGonigle has also had a solid start that can't be overlooked. MLB Pipeline’s No. 2 overall prospect in three games played has slashed .273/.467/.455.
McGonigle has also managed to come across to score three times while driving in a pair in those three games. The 21-year-old is still searching for his first home run of the fall, but his two doubles are tied for second for Scottsdale.
The final position player prospect on the Scorpions roster from the Tigers organization is still searching for his first hit. Jack Penney, a fifth-round selection in the 2024 MLB draft, managed to draw four walks in AFL debut. That is tied for first on the team with McGonigle.
Tigers Pitchers Also Have Performed Well in Arizona Fall League
On the mound, there were a pair of Detroit arms that fired scoreless outings in their AFL debuts. 25-year-old Dariel Fregio highlighted the pair after he went two innings pitched where he allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out three.
25-year-old Carlos Lequerica made an appearance last week where he recorded two outs and allowed just one hit and one walk with one strikeout to punctuate a clean week for Tigers pitchers out in the desert.
All together, Detroit hitters combined for seven hits, five doubles, seven runs scored, four runs batted in, four strikeouts and 11 walks. On the mound, Tigers arms struck out four while allowing just two hits and two walks in nearly three innings pitched.
With a roster full of notable prospects, the crop of guys Detroit sent continue to stand out and set themselves apart from the rest. After an off day on Monday, the action starts back up Tuesday where Scottsdale will take on the Peoria Javelinas at 1:30 pm.