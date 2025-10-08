Tigers Top Prospects Receive Starting Nods in Arizona Fall League Opener
The Detroit Tigers are trying to advance in the Major League playoffs. Their prospects are seeking playing time in the Arizona Fall League.
The Tigers are playing in the AFL as part of the Scottsdale Scorpions, which feature prospects from the San Francisco Giants, the New York Mets, the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals.
Infielders Kevin McGonigle and Max Anderson made their AFL debuts in Monday’s game, drawing a start and a prime spot in the batting order in Scottsdale’s 4-3 loss to Peoria. It was the only game on the schedule on opening night.
McGonigle batted second, played shortstop and went 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts. Anderson played third base and batted third. He went 1-for-3 with a run, a walk and two strikeouts.
McGonigle has emerged as one of the best prospects in baseball. He is No. 1 overall per MLB Pipeline, making him the No. 1 prospect in the Tigers’ organization. The only MLB prospect ranked higher is Pittsburgh’s Konnor Griffin.
Detroit selected McGonigle with its compensatory pick between the first and second rounds (No. 37 overall) in the 2023 MLB draft out of Monsignor Bonner, Drexel Hill, Penn. The 21-year-old has positioned himself to be a potential MLB call-up in 2026 after he slashed .305/.408/.583 with 19 home runs and 80 RBI. He reached as high as Double-A Erie, so if he makes the Majors on opening day, he’ll bypass Triple-A Toledo.
A big month in Arizona could position him to start 2026 at Toledo, at minimum. McGonigle is in Arizona because he missed a few weeks to start the season with an injury and Detroit wants to get him some extra at-bats. He’s batted .300 or better in each of his three professional seasons.
Anderson was also a part of that 2023 MLB draft, as he was selected in the second round (No. 45 overall) out of Nebraska. The middle infielder is the No. 9 prospect in the Tigers’ organization by MLB Pipeline.
He had an exceptional campaign, which started at Erie and ended at Toledo. He played in 122 games and slashed .296/.350/.478 with 19 home runs and 88 RBI. With his experience at Toledo, he has positioned himself for a potential trip to Detroit sometime in 2026.
The remaining Tigers prospects at the AFL include one more Top 30 prospect — left-handed pitcher Jake Miller. The unranked prospects include infielder Jake Penney and right-handed pitchers Daniel Fregio, Carlos Lequerica and Kenny Serwa.
The rest of the week for Scottdale begins with a home game on Wednesday against Salt River. Afterward, the Scorpions travel to Glendale on Thursday and return home to host Mesa on Friday. On Saturday, Scottsdale will play Glendale in a tripleheader at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson. The week wraps up with a home game against Peoria on Sunday.