Tigers Recall Justyn-Henry Malloy, Option Jace Jung With Season Falling Apart
The Detroit Tigers are searching for anything that can get them back in the winner's circle.
This stretch of ineptitude has come at the worst time, and if it weren't for the similar freefall the Houston Astros are going through right now, there's a chance the Tigers would be outside of a playoff spot looking in.
Instead, Detroit still has an opportunity to right the ship. While the Cleveland Guardians have surged to unthinkably take a lead in the AL Central standings, that's only by way of the tiebreaker since both teams have the same record.
With wins in the final two matchups of this series, the Tigers would find themselves owning a two-game lead over their division rivals with just three to play. Of course, that is easier said than done based on how Detroit has been playing, but they aren't going down without a fight.
Tigers Make Roster Move To Recall Justyn-Henry Malloy
This is not a seismic move by any means, but the Tigers have made an adjustment to their offensive options by recalling Justyn-Henry Malloy from Triple-A Toledo and optioning Jace Jung back to the same affiliate.
Malloy has ridden the rollercoaster of big league promotions and demotions all season long, but now the 25-year-old is getting a chance with Detroit once again with the season on the line. He hasn't been lights out by any means with a slash line of .214/.347/.296 and an OPS+ of 86, but he's been light years better than Jung.
The former top prospect has been unplayable in the majors this season with a slash line of .106/.236/.106. While Jung wasn't used a ton when he was on the big league roster, the Tigers must have felt they needed another offensive option on the bench.
While Malloy's overall numbers aren't great on the year, he's actually been effective in what FanGraphs deems to be high-leverage situations, with three hits in eight at-bats during those spots resulting in two runs being scored.
With men on base and in scoring position, Malloy has also been at his best. He owns a .306 batting average with 16 RBIs when runners are on base and is even better when runners are in scoring position with a .346 batting average.
Malloy might not be the secret sauce that Detroit has been missing during this horrendous stretch, but he has been effective in clutch situations, which is something this team has been lacking.