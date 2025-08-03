Tigers Recently Released Left-Handed Pitcher Claimed by Nationals off Waivers
The Detriot Tigers made several moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline that required them to make corresponding moves with their 40-man roster to accommodate the newest additions.
Right before the deadline buzzer sounded, the Tigers made one last trade with the Baltimore Orioles, acquiring veteran starting pitcher Charlie Morton.
In exchange for the 41-year-old, Detroit sent left-handed pitching prospect Micah Ashman to the Orioles.
An 11th-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of the University of Utah, Ashman was recently promoted to Double-A Erie before the trade. He has reported to Double-A Chesapeake, Baltimore’s affiliate at the same level, to continue his development.
With Morton set to join the Detriot rotation right away, another move had to be made so that he could be moved to the active roster.
As a result, PJ Poulin was designated for assignment by the Tigers on July 31 to make room for the newest veteran addition.
He didn’t have to wait very long to land with a new franchise, as Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post shared that the Washington Nationals had claimed the left-handed pitcher off waivers.
Nusbaum added that it is currently unclear whether Poulin will be reporting to Triple-A Rochester or head right to the Nationals Major League roster.
Washington traded away four pitchers ahead of the MLB trade deadline, including their closer Kyle Finnegan, who landed with the Tigers to anchor the back end of their bullpen, so there is a chance Poulin is added right to the Big League roster to help fill the void.
An 11th round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies out of the University of Connecticut, he has been performing well at Triple-A Toledo before his release.
Across 35 appearances, including three starts, Poulin had a 3.38 ERA across 42.2 innings. His strikeout numbers stand out with an eye-popping 13.1 K/9 ratio, fanning 62 out of 182 batters he has faced.
His K/9 ratio was fourth in Triple-A amongst players who had thrown at least 40 innings, per Nusbaum.
Poulin has yet to make his MLB debut, but it could certainly happen at some point this year with a Nationals squad that needs all the help it can get in the bullpen.
