Tigers Reportedly Trying to Finalize Eugenio Suárez Trade Before Diamondbacks Leave
The Detroit Tigers may not be out of it just yet in the pursuit of the top available player at this week's MLB trade deadline.
Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez is sought after by just about every contender due to the incredible season he's had so far. However, many called into question how much of a fit he is for the Tigers.
On paper, Suárez makes the lineup more dangerous, but many have pointed out that his presence might limit what the Tigers do best in terms of creating mismatches and having chess pieces to move around the diamond.
More News: Tigers Make Troy Melton Permanent Part of MLB Rotation With Surprising Move
The fact he's a rental and still may cost some premium prospect capital to acquire only strengthens the case that Detroit could opt to stay away.
A new report on Monday though contradicts all that, though.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the Tigers are still very much a suitor for Suárez and want to get a deal done with the Diamondbacks before the slugger leaves town following this early-week series between the two sides.
Through 104 games headed into the matchup with Detroit, Suárez is slashing .247/.319/.579 with 36 home runs and a big league-leading 87 RBI, already collecting a bWAR of 3.4.
More News: Tigers Can Only Consider Trading Top Prospects at Deadline For These Four Stars
There is no question that being able to land him would provide a massive boost to a Tigers offense that has been struggling immensely during the current cold streak these last couple of weeks.
Suárez would instantly come in and add a new dynamic of power to the lineup while stabilizing what has been a revolving door at the hot corner all season long.
How serious of an offer they are willing to make in order to make that happen remains to be seen.
More News: Tigers Announce Surprising Move After Activating Kerry Carpenter from IL
Detroit is positioned to win not just now, but in the future, so trading young assets for a rental would be a bold move indicating their belief in being a championship contender this year.
If Nightengale is correct and the Tigers are trying to finalize a Suárez deal before he leaves the city of Detroit, look for the noise to heat up over the coming days.
The spotlight on the 34-year-old this week is going to be one of the brightest of his Major League career.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.