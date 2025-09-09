Tigers Baseball Report

Tigers Boss Scott Harris Explains Why Top Prospects Have Not Reached MLB Yet

The Detroit Tigers have a trio of some of the best prospects in baseball, but they are taking their time with them.

Jul 12, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; American League infielder Kevin McGonigle (21) reacts at bat during the second inning against National League of the Detroit Tigers reacts after at Truist Park.
Jul 12, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; American League infielder Kevin McGonigle (21) reacts at bat during the second inning against National League of the Detroit Tigers reacts after at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Detroit Tigers have one of the best farm systems in all of Major League Baseball, and the load is largely carried by a terrific trio of names at the top of the list. All three were promoted from High-A to Double-A together and have remained there since right around the All-Star break.

For Detroit, the pressure from the fanbase -- especially as things have not gone as well during the second half as they did in the first half -- to unleash at least one of Kevin McGonigle, Max Clark or Josue Briceño has gotten loud. Realistically, the only one of the three who has a legitimate case for a September call-up is McGonigle, however it looks unlikely.

It certainly does not sound like the Tigers are even considering it for this season, and president of baseball operations Scott Harris has just made this fairly clear. During a recent appearance on the Have a Seat podcast with Dan Dickerson and Jason Benetti, Harris spoke about the team's philosophy on bringing guys along and took a mindset of pumping the brakes.

Tigers Philosophy on Developing Prospects

"Big league pitching is better than it's ever been. Yet somehow there's this momentum towards moving guys [up] faster. Intellectually that doesn't make a lot of sense to me," Harris said. "We have the best record in the American League and are trying to win the World Series. [McGonigle, Clark, and Briceño] coming up and struggling right now doesn't help our team win games and it doesn't help them reach their ceilings sooner.

"As counter-intuitive as it sounds sometimes the fastest way to get these guys to Detroit and performing is being patient through development."

How McGonigle Has Fared This Season in Double-A

Kevin McGonigle of Detroit Tigers prepares to throw ball
Tigers prospect Kevin McGonigle during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Florida, on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

McGonigle has had an absolutely incredible season and been arguably the best hitter in all of Minor League Baseball. After slashing an absurd .372/.462/.648 in 36 games at High-A West Michigan, the youngster has arrived to Erie and though the numbers have of course dropped, they are still impressive.

In 41 games in Double-A, he's slashing .245/.368/.523 with 10 home runs and 36 RBI, showing a developing power gear which could make him baseball's best prospect. If Detroit was out of contention, perhaps giving him a couple of weeks would make sense, but given the current circumstances, don't count on it.

How Max Clark Has Fared in Double-A

Max Clark of Erie Seawolves and Detroit Tigers crouches on base
Erie SeaWolves baserunner Max Clark rests after stealing second base against the Harrisburg Senators during an Eastern League baseball game at UPMC Park in Erie on Aug. 19, 2025. / GREG WOHLFORD/ERIE TIMES-NEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clark has been able to keep very steady numbers since the promotion, slashing .263/.368/.462 in 39 games for Erie after posting an OPS of .857 over 68 games in West Michigan. The 20-year-old projects as a cornerstone of the team's outfield for years to come, but he is very much still a developing player who the Tigers have no intention of rushing along.

How Josue Briceño Has Fared in Double-A

Detroit Tigers prospect Josue Briceño gets set to hit
Detroit Tigers prospect Josue Briceño bats at practice during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland on Friday, Feb. 20, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of the three, Briceño's numbers have fallen the most since being called up. After putting up an OPS over 1.000 with 15 home runs in 55 High-A games, he has slashed just .237/.333/.388 with just five home runs in 40 games with Erie. These numbers are certainly nothing to be concerned about, they just show that Briceño is not ready for the show yet.

Between the three, he is likely going to be the last to make his debut.

