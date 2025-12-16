Tigers Must Acquire At Least One Free Agent Bat Before Offseason Ends

The Detroit Tigers went into the offseason expected to add more so to their pitching staff than anything else, needing help both in the starting rotation and the bullpen.

As Christmas nears and Detroit enters what could be a post-winter meetings lull in terms of actual buzz with hot stove rumors, that is exactly what president of baseball operations Scott Harris has done so far.

By signing Drew Anderson, bringing back Kyle Finnegan and landing a new closer in Kenley Jansen, the Tigers have addressed holes on the staff that they desperately needed to. With that being said, the work cannot be done if they want any hope at taking the next step in 2026.

Focusing on pitching is one thing, but to this point Detroit has not brought in anyone to help their lineup which was a disaster down the stretch. That must change over the coming weeks.

Tigers Need to Bring In Offensive Help Still

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) bats against Detroit Tigers during the first inning during the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both last offseason and at the trade deadline, Detroit was linked to some of the biggest splashes on the market, but outside of Gleyber Torres -- who will return in 2026 on the qualifying offer -- they just have not landed the difference-making bat they need so badly.

Of course, the biggest name has been Alex Bregman, but it does not seem like the Tigers are going to revisit that possibility after falling short on the three-time All-Star a year ago. Without Bregman though, Detroit still has a massive hole both at third base and in the middle of their lineup.

If it was not obvious enough in September and October to the front office, this offense simply was not effective enough to lock down the division and win in the playoffs. It does not have to be the kind of nine-figure deal Bregman will sign, but Detroit needs help and there are still names out there.

Who Else Could Tigers Look At in Free Agency?

Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suárez (28) runs past after batting a home run against Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning of the ALDS Game 3 at Comerica Park in Detroit on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Detroit is truly determined to pass on Bregman entirely, as seems to be the case, he is far from the only name out there who would provide an immediate huge benefit to this lineup.

The common name has been Ha-Seong Kim due to his defensive ability to play wherever needed in the infield at an elite level, but if the Tigers wanted a higher ceiling bat, there are better options out there to fill the void.

For one, Bo Bichette is just now entering his prime and a candidate to move off shortstop if Detroit wants to keep the position open for prospects, but Bichette may prove to be too expensive.

Oct 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) throws to first for an out against Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (not pictured) in the sixth inning during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

A different intriguing name -- who the Tigers were linked to heavily at the deadline -- is a potential reunion with slugging third baseman Eugenio Suárez. The 34-year-old began his career in the Motor City all the way back in 2014, and though the deadline price proved too rich, perhaps the open market price is more enticing.

Suárez cost himself some money with struggles for the Seattle Mariners after the trade deadline, and could fall back within a desired price range for Detroit. Whether or not Harris has interest remains to be seen, but he would instantly fill the third base gap and add more pop to the lineup.

Regardless of who it is though, Harris cannot afford to trot the same lineup out there next season, and if he does, he's going to lose the trust of the fanbase. There's still a lot of offseason left, though, and time for another move to be made.

Make no mistake however: the clock is most certainly ticking.

