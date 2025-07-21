Tigers Set To Call Up Top-Ten Prospect Troy Melton for Major League Debut
The Detroit Tigers are making a major move in the farm system and calling up a ton-ten prospect for his big league debut.
As first reported by Jason Beck of MLB.com, No. 10 prospect Troy Melton is being called up by the team and will make his debut in a start on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Melton has pitched in 18 games this season (16 starts) in the minors for both Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo. He is 2-3 with a 2.99 ERA and already amassed over 100 strikeouts (101).
More News: Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Says 'You Might As Well Get Used to It' About Abs in MLB
He has been with Toledo for the last eight appearances and started in six of those, posting a career-best 2.72 ERA with 56 strikeouts in just over 36 innings pitched.
In the entirety of his minor league career he has played in 66 games (63 starts) and gone 12-12. He has struck out 319 batters to just 50 walks and posted an ERA of 3.63 in that time.
More News: Tigers Star Javier Baez Dealing with Shoulder Issue After Exiting Sunday
This will be a dream come true for Melton as he as become one of their top prospects for the pitching staff as a former fourth round pick.
Even though the Tigers found themselves in a bit of a slump, Detroit was still the first ballclub in the league to hit 60 wins on the season. They are set to face off with the Pirates before heading back home to take on the Toronto Blue Jays and the Arizona Diamondbacks to close out the month.
Expect another roster move announced soon as the Tigers will need to open up a roster spot for their pitching prospect before the game.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.