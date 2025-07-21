Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Says 'You Might As Well Get Used to It' About Abs in MLB
The All-Star Game was a proving ground for the automated ball-strike system, or ABS in a Major League game.
Previously, the system has been used in minor league games and select spring training games. Theirs is a belief that it could come to actual MLB regular season games as soon as next season.
During the All-Star Game, the first pitcher to benefit from the ABS system was Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. He started the game for the American League and an 0-2 ball thrown to San Diego’s Manny Machado was challenged by Skubal’s catcher, Seattle’s Cal Raleigh. The ball was turned into a strike after the ABS system found it was in the strike zone.
So the new system directly benefited one of the best pitchers in the game. Thing is, he doesn’t seem terribly happy about it.
During All-Star week, Skubal was asked by reporters about the system. In his USA Today Sunday notebook, writer Bob Nightengale provided a quote that gave the impression that Skubal was resigned to the idea that ABS is coming to the Majors.
“If the rule is coming, it doesn't matter what I feel like," Skubal said. “You have to make adjustments. It's the same thing with the pitch clock and not being able to shift anymore. It doesn't matter what players feel like. We don't have much say in our own game. Whatever they want, they push through, and this seems to be something that they want, so you might as well get used to it."
It's not clear if the logistical hurdles that need to be cleared will be ready for inclusion in MLB games next season.
Skubal made his first start of the second half of the season on Sunday against the Texas Rangers. Billed as a battle of All-Stars, the Rangers had to scratch Nathan Eovaldi before the game due to back tightness.
It didn’t bother Skubal. He pitched into the seventh inning, giving up four hits and one run in 6.2 innings. He struck out 11 and walked none.
In the first half of the season, Skubal was 10-3 with a 2.23 ERA in 19 starts, with 153 strikeouts and 16 walks in 121 innings. He had a stretch of 15 starts in which he was 10-0 with a 1.74 ERA, with 128 strikeouts and nine walks.
Last year he was incredible as he won his first American League Cy Young. He went 18-4 with a 2.15 ERA in 31 starts, with 228 strikeouts and 35 walks in 192 innings. He won the American League pitching triple crown and was named All-MLB first team.
