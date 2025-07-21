Tigers Star Javier Baez Dealing with Shoulder Issue After Exiting Sunday
The Detroit Tigers could have another injury on their hands just a week and a half ahead of the trade deadline.
During their Sunday night series finale against the Texas Rangers on national television with Tarik Skubal on the mound to try to end the six-game losing streak, Detroit was able to grab the victory and get things back on track.
It was not all pretty though, and shortstop Javier Baez was removed from the game during the sixth inning without suffering an injury that was readily apparent on the broadcast.
After the contest though, Baez revealed it was a left shoulder ailment that has been hurt about a month ago which flared up on him.
"I was just trying to figure it out," Báez said via Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. "I didn't want to keep playing with soreness. It is sore a little bit, but we've been doing treatment today, and we'll do treatment tomorrow, and we'll see how it feels."
Baez told media that a play on a slide against the Cincinnati Reds on June 14 was where the issue first popped up.
"My shoulder kind of got stuck," he said. "It's been bothering me, but I feel good. We've been doing treatment."
Manager A.J. Hinch said Baez had told him during the game that he didn't feel right, which was the reason for his removal from the game.
While another injury is the last thing the team wants right now, Baez did say he would see how he feels on Monday and does not ultimately expect to have to spend a stint on the injured list.
During the last 30 days while playing through the injury as it's now known, Baez has struggled through the worst stretch of his resurgent All-Star campaign. Playing 17 games in that period, he has slashed .196/.237/.304.
On the season as a whole, his slash line is still an impressive .274/.308/.438 with 10 home runs and 39 RBI in 81 games and a bWAR of 2.0.
Assuming he can in fact avoid a stint on the IL, getting him back to full production is going to be critical if this Tigers team is going to reach their ceiling.
