Tigers Should Be Candidate For Eugenio Suárez Backup Plan at Trade Deadline
The Detroit Tigers have had a tough time lately on the heels of what was an incredible first half, losing nine of their last ten right ahead of the trade deadline and potentially complicating the strategy.
Prior to the last couple of weeks, there was no reason to think the Tigers wouldn't be completely all in and do whatever it takes to address their weaknesses and go for broke this year. Now, Detroit must at the very least ask itself whether the flaws are too significant to overcome, at least when trying to justify selling future assets for rentals.
One player they have been linked to consistently throughout the process is Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suárez.
Unfortunately, Suárez is going to be the most sought-after player at the deadline, and even though he is a free agent after this season, he is going to cost a premium prospect return.
Detroit must ask itself whether going all in on a rental and mortgaging the future as a result is the wisest way to go about things. If they do decide to pivot and not try to go get Suárez, an intriguing alternative is emerging.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) wrote this week about the deadline plans for the Tigers' divisional rival Minnesota Twins as they fall out of contention and look like a seller.
Rosenthal mentioned a string of Twins players who could be available, but one of them makes legitimate sense as a backup plan for Detroit in do-it-all utility man Willi Castro.
"Castro is a logical backup plan for the Seattle Mariners and other teams pursuing Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez," Rosenthal wrote.
An All-Star in 2024, Castro could give A.J. Hinch another chess piece in the lineup who hits from both sides of the plate, gets on base at a decent rate and can play just about wherever he's asked to.
He doesn't have anywhere near the power of Suárez, of course; however, he has posted an impressive slash line of .257/.347/.431 with 10 home runs and 27 RBI in 79 games this season.
Castro is also set to hit free agency after this year, but he's the kind of rental who can be had for a reasonable return rather than likely multiple top prospects for half a season of one player.
Minnesota may not be eager to deal the 28-year-old within the division and help out Detroit, though if they can come to a reasonable agreement, the fit between Castro and the Tigers makes a whole lot of sense to shake things up in a struggling lineup.
