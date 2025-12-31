Tigers Young Future Star Pitcher Surprisingly Named as Breakout Candidate

The Detroit Tigers have not necessarily made earth-shattering moves so far this offseason, a reality which often does not sit right with a fanbase ready to see their team make a big splash.

As is the case with every other team in baseball, however, the most important improvements are not going to be external additions; they are going to be internal pieces taking that next step. If Detroit gets a hefty amount of this, who they add will matter significantly less.

There's a long list of players who could break out from quality piece to genuine star, but perhaps one sticks out more than anyone else as the Tigers prepare for the 2026 season. In a recent article from MLB.com naming each team's biggest breakout candidate, Jason Beck used young right-hander Troy Melton for Detroit coming off a dynamite rookie year.

Troy Melton Named Tigers Biggest Breakout Candidate

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"Detroit’s 2025 playoff run might not have happened without the hard-throwing Melton, who made an immediate impact as a midseason call-up to the rotation before shifting to the bullpen down the stretch," Beck wrote. "The Tigers see him as a starter long term and have him in their rotation for now, but could shift him back to the bullpen if they add a veteran starter."

As Beck pointed out, Melton was very solid in the regular season, but he was even better in the playoffs, pitching to a 1.13 ERA in three appearances in the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners to even give Detroit a chance to win the series.

If he can take that next step though, he's going to be an absolute danger to the rest of Major League Baseball.

Ceiling of Tigers Rotation in 2026 Could Depend on Melton

Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

In terms of what Detroit can be in 2026 as a pitching staff, how good Melton is in his second year could go a long way towards answering that. Assuming he does, in fact, stick as a starter, the young flamethrower will be a middle rotation stalwart, potentially providing the Tigers with some ace potential.

Assuming he isn't traded, Tarik Skubal will be back and giving elite production at the top, while Casey Mize and Jack Flaherty have been dependable and if he's healthy, Reese Olson could put together a huge year as well.

Adding Melton to a rotation where he won't have the pressure to be at his best in every start, in the middle or even at the back of it, could give Detroit the kind of unit teams dream about. If his playoff performance is any indicator, the 25-year-old could be ready to do just that.

After posting a 2.76 ERA and 1.007 WHIP over 16 regular-season appearances -- with just four of them being starts -- Melton now faces the challenge of becoming a full-time starter. And should he be able to break out like Beck predicts, the reward for the Tigers will be massive.

Recommended Articles