Tigers Shut Down Reliever Beau Brieske in Regular Season-Ending Move
The hope that Detroit Tigers reliever Beau Brieske would return to bolster the bullpen in September is dead.
The Tigers have shut down Brieske for the remainder of the regular season due to elbow soreness, per general manager Jeff Greenberg. The Detroit News’ Chris McCosky was among the reporters to convey the announcement. Brieske is expected to be shut down for the next four to six weeks after he had a setback in his rehab at Triple-A Toledo. Greenberg also said that surgery is “not yet” an option.
There is a remote possibility, based on the timeline, that he could be available as a postseason roster activation. He was 1-3 with a 6.55 ERA in 22 games this season, with one start. He had 16 strikeouts and 12 walks in 22 games. He has been on the injured list since May and has been on Toledo’s 7-day injured list since July 10. He pitched in nine games with Toledo and went 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA, with eight strikeouts and nine walks in 10 innings.
Detroit’s Bullpen Situation Without Brieske
The Tigers took measures to shore up their bullpen at the trade deadline, knowing that Brieske would need time to recover from his injury. Most notably, the Tigers added Washington Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan at the deadline. He’s been locked in since he joined the Tigers. He is 3-0 with a spotless ERA, along with four saves in four chances. He has 18 strikeouts and three walks in 13.1 innings.
Finnegan has combined with the Tigers’ other late-inning, high leverage pitchers — Will Vest and Tommy Kahnle — to give Detroit significant backbone to hold onto leads in the late innings. Vest and Kahnle have combined for 29 saves.
The rest of the bullpen includes Rafael Montero, Brenan Hanifee, Troy Melton and Drew Sommers. Montero was also a trade deadline move, as the Tigers sent shortstop Jim Jarvis to Atlanta for the veteran right-hander, who has a World Series ring with the Houston Astros.
Beau Brieske’s Tigers Career
Brieske was drafted by the Tigers in 27th round of the 2019 MLB draft out of Colorado State-Pueblo, a Division II school. He made his MLB debut in 2022 as a starter. He pitched in 15 games and went 3-6 with a 4.19 ERA with 54 strikeouts and 25 walks.
After that season he moved into a relief role, and last season he became a key part of the Tigers’ “pitching chaos” rotation that helped them make an improbable run to the postseason, as he went 4-5 with a 3.59 ERA in 46 games, with 12 starts. He’s pitched in 108 games, with 29 starts, and is 10-17 with a 4.14 ERA. He has 170 strikeouts and 79 walks in 206.1 innings.