Five Detroit Tigers Targets to Watch as MLB Trade Deadline Approaches
The Detroit Tigers are the best team in baseball. That doesn’t mean the Tigers don’t need some help at the trade deadline.
The Tigers still have an issue at third base, in addition to a secondary issue at shortstop. The bullpen needs a little reinforcement. And, with the recent injuries to the starting rotation, a new starting pitcher might be useful.
Here are five players that the Tigers could pursue to reinforce their roster for the final two months of the season.
INF Alex Bregman, Boston
This is an ‘all-in’ move for the Tigers that has huge ramifications. He could take over third base immediately. The Tigers would have to give up a significant portion of their top-end prospects. And, Bregman is making $40 million per year and has two more years on his deal — assuming he doesn’t opt-out after the season.
Detroit would have to be comfortable with all of that. The Tigers targeted Bregman in the offseason and couldn’t get it done. Perhaps a trade would get him to Detroit.
INF Eugenio Suárez
Suárez would be a lower-cost option for the Tigers if they want to fortify third base. In addition, he’s a free agent after the season, so the Tigers aren’t tied to him past this season. So, it doesn’t disrupt any of the franchise’s future plans.
The veteran is closing in on 30 home runs before the All-Star break and the Diamondbacks might have to move him regardless of contending because he’s a free agent.
RP Jake Bird, Colorado
Batters are also hitting a career-low .233 against Bird, who his having a career season, with an ERA that is two points lower than a season ago. He is having a career season for the Rockies. The right-hander throws from a lower arm angle and his ERA is two points below what it was last year.
Bird is still under team control through 2028, so he might cost the Tigers a bit more. He doesn’t profile as a closer. But as a set-up man he’ll be popular getting closer to the deadline.
RP Felix Bautista, Baltimore
The Orioles could sell from their bullpen. Bautista was their closer in 2023 and was one of the best in the game before he underwent Tommy John surgery. He hasn’t quite reclaimed his form, but he’s had his moments this season.
The Tigers have been turning to a committee led by Will Vest. Detroit could add Bautista to the committee or install him as the closer. The benefit of dealing for him is that he cannot be a free agent until 2028.
P Seth Lugo, Kansas City
Kansas City may be falling out of the playoff race, and if the Royals do so, they could part with Lugo to pare payroll.
He was incredible in 2024, as he finished in second in AL Cy Young voting with a 16-9 record. His record doesn’t look as good this season, but his ERA is down to 2.74. Lugo could be the different in keeping the Royals in the race.
But, if KC falls out, Lugo could hit the market, and he would fit nicely in Detroit. The Tigers should keep in mind that Lugo has a player option in 2026 worth $15 million.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.