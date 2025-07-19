Tigers Sign Former World Series Champion to Provide Potential Bullpen Depth
As the Detroit Tigers seek to have a strong second half and head into October as the favorite in the American League, some work is still needed to be done.
With the best record in the AL, it has been a fantastic year for the Tigers so far. This is a team that has been much improved compared to last campaign, and that is impressive considering their success.
Detroit has gone about their winning ways in a much more balanced approach with the lineup and starting rotation contributing a lot more to the success of the team.
The Tigers relied heavily on their bullpen in 2024, and the unit hasn’t quite been the same this season.
With some arms needed to solidify the unit, Detroit figures to be active at the trade deadline in an attempt to do so. However, they recently added a former World Series champion to help provide some depth for the organization.
Tanner Rainey was part of the 2019 Washington Nationals team that won the World Series but has unfortunately seen his career go in the wrong direction since then. The Tigers signed him on Saturday, per his MLB.com page. It is a minor league deal.
Rainey was part of the Pittsburgh Pirates this year, but with a 10.57 ERA in 11 games, was let go by them.
Now, this is by no means a fix for the bullpen for the Tigers with him signing a minor league deal. However, this could be Detroit looking to see if they can help turn a once good reliever back around in their system.
If Rainey can find some of that previous success, there is an avenue to help the Tigers in the Majors.
