Tigers Sluggers Hitting One-Two in AL's All-Star Game Starting Lineup
The Detroit Tigers might have stumbled to the finish line in the first half of the season, but they still own the best record in baseball.
It's been a dream year for the Tigers after many questioned what they did over the winter, and that largely is because one of the notable outside additions they made has paired nicely with the internal players who have taken their game's to the next level.
In need of a true second baseman, Detroit handed Gleyber Torres a lucrative contract for this season, a deal that is looking like a steal based on what he's done so far during the 2025 campaign.
Selected to the All-Star Game and voted into being a starter, he joins Riley Greene and Javier Baez in the starting lineup for the Midsummer Classic set to take place on Tuesday, with superstar pitcher Tarik Skubal tapped to start the showcase event on the mound.
Just having those four selections would be notable in its own right, but when the lineup was released for the American League side, it was even more incredible to see Torres penciled in to leadoff the game with Greene hitting right behind him.
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who is the skipper for the 2025 All-Star Game because his team made the World Series last year, is hoping the two Tigers stars can get things going for the AL side immediately.
Early homers and run production has been no stranger to either Torres or Greene, and if they do the same thing they have been doing all season on Tuesday, then there's a chance they could steal the show.
Also notably, Baez is slotted into the No. 8 spot, so if he can get on base, there's a chance both Torres and Greene will have an opportunity to bring him home with an RBI.
If that happens, it would be something all fans in Detroit would love to see, putting a cherry on top of what has been a great first half of the year.
