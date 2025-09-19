Tigers Star Closer Kyle Finnegan Set to Return After Impressive Rehab Outing
The Detroit Tigers have been in an ugly free fall over the last couple weeks, dropping seven of their last 10 and most recently suffering a sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Guardians to keep the divisional race alive.
While the struggling offense has been a massive reason as to why, the team has not been able to rely upon their pitching staff either, both the starting rotation and the bullpen.
In terms of ERA as a unit, Detroit has dropped to middle of the road, and a 4.65 ERA over the last 30 days places them 21st in baseball.
Injuries have been a factor, but the biggest issue is inconsistency. It just so happens though that arguably their most consistent arm after the trade deadline is currently injured.
Former Washington Nationals All-Star closer Kyle Finnegan was on an absolute tear before suffering an abductor strain on September 5 which placed him on the 15-day injured list. On Thursday, though, he took a huge step towards getting back on the mound.
Finnegan Looks Sharp in First Rehab Outing
Ahead of the eligibility return date this weekend, Finnegan made his first rehab appearance on assignment with Triple-A Toledo, and though it was a short outing, he looked sharp.
The 34-year-old threw 13 pitches to three batters in the first inning and did give up a walk; however, he did not allow a hit and struck out one.
Of the 13 pitches -- seven fastballs and six splitters -- six were swung at and two were whiffed on, showing the impressive swing and miss stuff that led to such a dominant start to his tenure in the Motor City.
As fate would have it, Finnegan was back in the big league clubhouse on Friday afternoon and according to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic is set to be activated ahead of the series getting started against the Atlanta Braves Friday evening.
It's the final step in the right direction for a recovery which by all accounts was ahead of schedule as Finnegan tried to work his way back onto the field not only cautiously, but efficiently as well..
Finnegan Was Completely Dominant For Tigers Prior to Injury
For a move that was groaned over by fans at the deadline, Finnegan got off to quite literally the best start possible for Detroit. In 12 outings, not only did he collect four saves, he also did not allow a run in 14.1 innings pitched. With a perfect ERA and a baffling 0.419 WHIP, the right-hander racked up 19 strikeouts compared to just three walks.
Bringing a steady hand to a closer role, which has been a little bit of a revolving door, really, over the last couple of years, Finnegan performing like he was is obviously a massive advantage heading into the postseason.
With him returning to the field ahead of October and hopefully getting back to that same level of dominance, the Tigers are going to have a great chance to lock up any game they have a lead in late. This team's problems right now go beyond just missing Finnegan, but the boost of getting him back in the fold should be immense and perhaps help to stop the bleeding in Detroit.