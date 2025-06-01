Tigers Star Prospect Falls Out of MLB Analyst's Updated Prospect Rankings
The Detroit Tigers burst onto the scene with an unprecedented run in 2024, overcoming a double-digit deficit in the standings and being sellers at the deadline to earn the No. 2 American League Wild Card berth and snap their nine-year playoff drought.
They have continued building on that positive momentum in 2025, cementing themselves as legitimate World Series contenders, leading the MLB with 38 victories as the calendar flips to June.
The Tigers have an opportunity to build something special here with so much young talent already on the Major League roster and working their way through the minor league system.
Over at The Athletic (subscription required), Keith Law has shared his updated prospect rankings, and Detroit is featured prominently in the top 50.
Three position players, center fielder Max Clark, second baseman Kevin McGonigle and shortstop Bryce Rainer, are featured. All possess incredible upside and potential as future stars for the team.
Starting pitcher Jackson Jobe didn’t qualify for the list since he is already pitching at the Major League level and has graduated from prospect rankings.
Where Tigers’ Thayron Liranzo Landed in Updated Prospect Rankings
Alas, there was a fourth player, catcher/first baseman Thayron Liranzo, but he was one of six players who were dropped from the rankings.
As Law shared, the reason for Liranzo falling off his updated list is the struggles he is exhibiting with off-speed pitching in his first taste of Double-A.
That has led to other outlets also adjusting his spot in the prospect rankings.
Acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers, along with shortstop Trey Sweeney, ahead of the deadline last year, Liranzo was excellent with High-A West Michigan.
His production carried over into the Arizona Fall League, where he had a .375/.492/.667 slash line with two home runs, six doubles and one triple in only 59 plate appearances.
Unfortunately, he has not been able to keep up that level of production yet in 2025.
Through 137 plate appearances, Liranzo has a .204/.336/.381 slash line with five home runs and five doubles, knocking in 16 runs.
Still only 21 years old, this could easily be nothing more than a blip on the radar in the grand scheme of things.
Liranzo possesses incredible raw power and is improving with his work behind the plate defensively. The increase in competition is something a lot of young players struggle with, and the Tigers should remain patient as he works through some adversity.