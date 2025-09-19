Tigers Star Tarik Skubal Named as Team's Roberto Clemente Award Nominee
The Detroit Tigers have had a roller coaster of a season, which has seen them look like the best team in baseball at times and other times look like they may struggle to make the postseason at all.
While they may be in the middle of a bit of a tailspin right now, the most consistent thing about this team, both through their successes and through their struggles has been their soon-to-be repeat American League Cy Young ace Tarik Skubal.
As it turns out though, Skubal is not just making an impact on the field in the city of Detroit, he's making one off the field as well.
According to a story from Jason Beck of MLB.com, Skubal was nominated as the team's representative for the Roberto Clemente Award, which is bestowed annually to the MLB player who "best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual's contribution to his team."
Skubal's Work with Alternatives for Girls Leads to Nomination
Beck wrote about how Skubal and his wife, Jessica became involved with Alternatives for Girls, a local organization which helps at risk young girls and women with support systems and numerous critical services.
"Not only as a parent, but also what my wife experienced growing up," he said. "Single mom kind of hits home with her. That's kind of where the inspiration came from...Any time you have an opportunity to give back in any capacity, it's really special. But to give back to something that my wife's also very passionate about makes it really special. This season's been a little bit harder just because we've had a second child, but I expect next year to be even better than the prior two just because of the ages of my kids. It's special."
Beck relayed that the Skubals helped Alternatives for Girls last year by providing welcome home baskets which included critical household supplies such as bedding, cookware and cleaning supplies to help put them in the best position possible, something which the organization's CEO Tonya Adair shared extreme gratitude for.
"Tarik Skubal and his wife, Jessica, have shown a deep commitment to the mission of Alternatives for Girls and to the girls and women we serve in Detroit," Adair said. "We rely on dedicated community partners like the Skubals, whose support directly drives our ability to change lives, helping those at risk or who have experienced trauma from homelessness, violence or exploitation move from crisis to safety, stability and self-sufficiency. Their support is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when the community stands behind girls and women on their path forward."
For as much of an impact as Skubal makes on the field, which of course is perhaps more than any pitcher in baseball, fans in the city will be delighted to hear that the left-hander makes just as big of an impact on the field as well.
Clearly, the Tigers have not only a special pitcher in Skubal, but a special young man as well, and one who they should be eternally grateful to have as the face of their franchise.