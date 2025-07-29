Tigers Starter Alex Cobb Finally Set to Begin Rehab Assignment
As the Detroit Tigers try to turn things around after a dreadful start to the second half of the season, getting some players back healthy will be an important step.
Since the All-Star break, the Tigers have been struggling, and with the trade deadline quickly approaching, the team likely needs to make a couple of additions to help solidify things.
Recently, they were able to acquire Chris Paddack from the Minnesota Twins to help provide some needed depth to the rotation. The right-hander was recently added to the roster and is set to start on Wednesday for the team.
Fortunately, even as Reese Olson has headed to the injured list, free agent signing Alex Cobb is finally starting his rehab assignment.
Of the recent updates for the plethora of players that are injured for Detroit, getting Cobb back soon would be a potentially significant boost. The veteran right-hander was one of the top offseason moves made by the Tigers, and he could potentially be a playoff starter for the franchise.
With the Cleveland Guardians in 2024, he totaled a 2.76 ERA in three starts, with injuries derailing his campaign.
If Detroit can get similar production from that small sample size from Cobb in the second half of the season into the playoffs, it would be a nice added boost.
This is a team that is seeking some help behind Tarik Skubal in the rotation, especially come playoff time.
Since he has been out for the entire year so far, it will likely take some time for him to return. However, he does have the ability, when healthy, to be exactly what the team is seeking.
