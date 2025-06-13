Tigers' Top Deadline Target Should Be Cardinals All-Star Closer
With about a month and a half to go until the trade deadline, the Detroit Tigers have maintained a strangle hold on the American League Central and sit right near the top of Major League Baseball.
As the Tigers gear up for what they hope could be a serious run at the pennant this October, they are widely expected to be one of the teams that is buying and trying to add final pieces for the postseason.
This is certainly a very good team, but it is not a complete team by any means.
Detroit is in need of a bat to potentially shake things up for an offense that has been a bit cold over the last several week.
But even more than that, what they need is a true closer.
Having a shutdown bullpen is the mark of a championship team, and while there are pieces in place, the Tigers need someone who can be trusted to take the ball at the end of close games.
If Detroit wants to go get the best closer out there, there's only one real option for them.
St. Louis Cardinals All-Star closer Ryan Helsley was named as the team's most intriguing trade chip in an article by MLB.com. As the Cardinals try to figure out what their deadline strategy is going to be, they are starting to fall in the standings.
Selling now looks likely, especially for someone like Helsley who they shopped this past winter.
Last season, the 30-year-old was the best closer in the National League with a 2.04 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 66.1 innings pitched with a Major League-leading 49 saves.
He has not quite been as sharp this season, but the opportunities have been more limited with a 3.75 ERA in 24 appearances.
The lack of complete dominance from Helsley and the fact that he will be a free agent after this campaign should bring down his price.
He may prove to be a one-year rental, but he also could be exactly what Detroit needs to get over the hump and go to the World Series.
If the Tigers are serious about winning this season, someone like Helsley should be a priority this summer.
