Tigers Top Prospect Kevin McGonigle Has Huge Game as Fans Beg For His Call Up
The Detroit Tigers are in the middle of a complete and utter free fall which has seen their 14-game lead in the American League Central shrink to just one game as they approach the final week of the season.
After holding onto control of the division all season long, Detroit has collapsed over the second half and seemingly cannot get runs across the plate while also struggling to find quality innings from their arms.
When things are as bad as they currently are and have the most hated rival on the verge of taking over the division and potentially even fully flaming out of the playoffs, fans get desperate. This case has been no different, especially with how it relates to their top prospect.
Fans Have Been Begging For Promotion of Kevin McGonigle
Due to the incredible season top prospect Kevin McGonigle, it's understandable that fans have been begging for him to be promoted all year long, whether he is ready or not. As the team has struggled offensively, that begging is only going to get louder.
On Sunday, McGonigle had another massive playoff game for Double-A Erie against Binghamton in Game 1 of the Eastern League Championship Series, absolutely launching an opposite-field home run in the first inning to give his team the lead:.
In the third inning, he would also record a triple as Erie led 3-0, and the SeaWolves would wind up pulling away with a 14-5 victory. McGonigle finished a double shy of the cycle, going 3-for-6 with the home run and triple as well as three runs scored and two RBI.
Sunday was just the latest example of what has been an absolutely absurd season for McGonigle, however it does not seem Detroit has any real intentions of calling him up this season.
McGonigle Has Been Incredible, But Tigers Will Not Call Him Up
In 88 games this regular season, the young slugger slashed .305/.408/.583 with 19 home runs and 80 RBI, collecting 31 doubles as well. Clearly, that hot streak has continued into the postseason, but Detroit is looking at the big picture when making this determination.
Seeing them call him up right now would be absolutely shocking, but beyond that it may not be very fair to the 21-year-old.
Asking someone who has never even faced Triple-A pitching let alone MLB level stuff to come up for the final week of the season and be the savior of a dying offense is no small ask, and it would be a monumental task even for eventual all-time greats.
It makes sense why fans want it to happen as the Tigers are desperate for any sort of injection of life while the divisional lead continues to escape their grasp, but they must figure this out internally rather than bringing up the youngster.
Until McGonigle is actually ready, Detroit is not going to put the golden goose of their farm system's development at risk by asking him to do something he is not ready to do.
It could be next year, but it's not going to be right now.