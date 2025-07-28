Tigers Trade Target Emmanuel Clase Placed on Leave Due to Betting Investigation
The Detroit Tigers have been in the market for an impact closer at this year's trade deadline, but one of the biggest names appears to no longer be available after some shocking news on Monday.
ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave as part of MLB's sports-betting investigation. He'll be on leave through Aug. 31.
Clase is the second Guardians player to be placed on leave, as Luis Ortiz was also investigated earlier in July.
Despite being an inter-division rival, Clase had been mentioned as a potential Tigers deadline target a number of times over the past few weeks as trade talks heated up.
The 27-year-old had taken a step back this season with a 3.23 ERA and 1.225 WHIP over 48 appearances compared to what he did in 2024, but he still had many suitors due to his remaining seasons of club control and the potential to put up elite performances.
Just last year, he had a 0.61 ERA with a 0.659 WHIP, finishing third in AL Cy Young voting.
With this news coming just days before the 2025 MLB trade deadline, it's pretty much settled that he won't be dealt, even if he was always a longshot to get moved in the first place.
Detroit could still be in talks with Cleveland, though, as Clase's teammate Cade Smith has also been floated on the market. The team has been said to be listening to calls, but the offers would have to be overwhelming. The Tigers are indeed a team that can make that kind of offer, though.
Smith has a career 2.33 ERA with a 1.008 WHIP and 168 strikeouts over his first 120 innings of work. He is under team control through 2029 and would be a cornerstone of Detroit's bullpen for years to come.
