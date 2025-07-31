Tigers Top Trade Target Eugenio Suarez Reportedly Dealt to Mariners
Turns out three days of the Arizona Diamondbacks being in Motown did the Detroit Tigers no good in any attempt to acquire Eugenio Suarez.
After days of speculation that the Tigers’ proximity to the Diamondbacks during their three-game series in Detroit might get a deal done, the D-backs reportedly shipped their third baseman to the Seattle Mariners for three prospects after Arizona left Detroit.
More News: Tigers Acquiring Chris Paddack Won't Move Needle for Postseason Push
ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report the deal. The Mariners gave up three prospects — two pitchers and a first baseman — to get two months of Suarez. The deal is pending a physical. Suarez was hit with a pitch during the Tigers series.
The Tigers had a need for a power hitting third baseman and Suarez — a former Tigers player — was not only the top third baseman on the trade market but the top power hitter on the market.
More News: Tigers Ice-Cold Offense Leads to Jump in MLB Trade Deadline Urgency Rankings
He played on Wednesday after he was hit by a pitch earlier in the series. Suarez is slashing .248/.320/.576 with 36 home runs and 87 RBI. The 34-year-old is a free agent after the season.
The Mariners made a deal last week to acquire Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor, fortifying a position that has frustrated the franchise for the past couple of years.
More News: Where Tigers Go From Here After Losing Reese Olson, Acquiring Chris Paddack
Now, with Suarez, the Mariners have positioned themselves to compete offensively with the team they’re chasing in the American League West, the Houston Astros. Seattle hosts the Texas Rangers — who are also chasing the Astros — for a four-game series starting on Thursday.
Entering the deadline on Thursday, the Tigers have to this point addressed pitching. They traded for Minnesota pitcher Chris Paddack, who started on Wednesday. Detroit also acquired reliever Rafael Montero from the Atlanta Braves.
More News: Tigers Need To Prioritize These Positions for Upgrades Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Tigers could continue their search for help at the hot corner, but the options have now dwindled.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.