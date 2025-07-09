Tigers Trio of Young Star Prospects All Have Impressive Double-A Debuts
The Detroit Tigers made huge news this week when they promoted three of their top-four prospects all together from High-A West Michigan to Double-A Erie.
All three of Kevin McGonigle, Max Clark, and Josue Briceño have had incredibly impressive seasons so far to shoot up prospect rankings lists; however, the jump to Double-A was going to be the most significant step up in competition any of them has seen to this point in their young careers.
On Tuesday night though, they did not look phased as all made their debut with Erie together.
The most impressive of the three on night one was the No. 4 prospect in Briceño, who started off his evening 2-for-2, including the first double and first RBI of his Double-A career in Erie's 4-1 win over Harrisburg.
Clark and McGonigle looked comfortable as well rather than overwhelmed as each collected a hit and finished 1-for-4 with a single. McGonigle did not strike out, and Clark struck out once as they start to get used to not only the new team and new city, but new competition as well.
It's unlikely that any of the three are going to make it to the big leagues in 2025, though this is not going to stop a burning hot spotlight from being on all three of them for the remainder of the year.
This is a trio that has already established itself as the future of the organization, and their making the jump to Double-A together was a huge signal from team brass that they believe they are on similar tracks.
It will be fascinating to see over the coming months who proves to be ready the most quickly and who has a real chance to contribute meaningfully in Detroit next season.
With an official debut now under their belts, McGonigle, Clark, and Briceño can have their nerves calmed heading into the next game with the faith that not only are they ready for this, but they are ready to excel.
