Top of Detroit Tigers Farm System Signals Franchise is Here To Stay
The Detroit Tigers have had a great start to the 2025 campaign with their young core and they have not yet had all of their best prospects make to the Majors.
Here is how the top Tigers prospects performed so far in 2025, using the MLB pipeline rankings:
No. 1 OF Max Clark
Clark had gotten off to a more modest start to his professional career than many expected, though not bad by any means. He has begun to take a star turn this year.
Through 27 games, he has posted a .317/.450/.433 slash line with two home runs and 21 RBI with four stolen bases. The most promising thing is that he has deown 25 walks with just 16 strikeouts.
As he continues to add power, the hit tool and plate discipline that he possesses will only look better.
No. 2 SS/2B Kevin McGonigle
McGonigle has spent most of this season with a right ankle sprain, but is finally back to the field in a rehab stint.
He's gone 3-for-7 with all three hits going for doubles in the two games he has played, so having him back will be fun to watch.
No. 3 SS Bryce Rainer
Rainer was the No. 11 overall selection in last year's draft and has had a great start to his professional career.
Through 19 games at Single-A, he has a .292/.302/.492 slash line with three home runs and four doubles. He's drawn 13 walks with 16 strikeouts.
He looks to have a cannon arm in the field, too. He's just 19 years old, but looks like he has the stuff to become a franchise player at shortstop.
No. 4 C/1B Thayron Liranzo
Liranzo hit the ground running after Detroit acquired him from the Los Angeles Dodgers last trade deadline. He slashed .315/.470/.562 with five home runs and 20 RBI over the final 26 games and skyrocketed up prospect rankings.
His 2025 has not been as elite with a .169/.322/.310 line with two home runs in 20 games, but hopes should still be high for the switch-hitting catcher.
It's hist first 20 games at Double-A for a guy that is fairly young for the level at 21 years old and the plate discipline looks solid, still. He should be fine.
No. 5 1B/C Josue Briceño
Briceño has looked great for much of his minor league career, but expectations great fast after he slashed .433/.409/.867 with 10 home runs in 25 games of fall ball last year.
The 20-year-old has remained solid at High-A, even if it isn't quite to that level. He's posted a .238/.344/.476 slash line with six home runs and 24 RBI with 18 walks to 27 strikeouts.