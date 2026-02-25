Tarik Skubal Conundrum Shows Major Issues on World Baseball Classic Calendar

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal made some major headlines on Monday with regards to his status for Team USA in the upcoming World Baseball Classic next month.

Though Skubal along with Paul Skenes were set to form the most dominant 1-2 punch possible, the southpaw revealed he is going to make just one start for the team in group play before returning to spring training for Detroit to keep getting ready for the season.

Upon revealing this reality to the media, Skubal was the subject of intense scrutiny from fans across baseball and even Tigers fans who were excited to see him in the stars and stripes, however ultimately this situation highlights a calendar issue more so than anything.

Having this tournament in the middle of pitchers trying to ramp up for the season is completely illogical, and Skubal taking the stance he is shows just how absurd this is.

World Baseball Classic Needs to Be Played in Middle of Season

Last time around, the World Baseball Classic presented some absolutely phenomenal theater including an all-time championship game between Team USA and Team Japan. While the allure of having it lead into the season makes sense, it would rate even higher in the middle.

Taking a couple of weeks off during the middle of the season -- like the NHL just did for the Olympics -- would not only make more sense in terms of the calendar, it would also likely boost MLB ratings over the second half of the year.

Beyond the obvious ratings bump, situations like the Skubal one would be mitigated by the fact that pitchers would already be stretched out and ready to go, and arms would not have to fear injury from too quick of a ramp up.

As for the repeat American League Cy Young winner, he is making the right call.

Skubal Has Everything to Lose with Injury in WBC

The huge elephant in the room surrounding Skubal for this season as that with another healthy campaign, he is on the cusp of what will assuredly be a record-setting contract for a pitcher next offseason in free agency.

Risking that all -- not to mention his potential final season in Detroit -- for what is ultimately an exhibition tournament should not be in the cards if he does not feel like he will be completely ready to go.

Everyone wants to see Skubal dominate in front of an American flag, however the season ahead is the ultimate priority. Detroit has a chance to do some truly special things, and if he feels the calendar would be disruptive to that, then it's simply not worth it.

As Skubal navigates his approach for the rest of camp, Tigers fans should be thrilled that while he does want to pitch for his country, his eyes are on the true prize and giving Detroit a chance to win a World Series. Because at the end of the day, there simply is not anything more important than that goal.